This interactive language learning app offers over 150 languages

Learning a language can feel like a daunting task, and there are many services out there to choose from. HelloTalk VIP: Lifetime Subscription is a unique language-learning app among these options. This app lets you connect with other learners, as well as native speakers of the language or languages you aim to learn. Once you've made your purchase, your subscription lasts a lifetime. All you need is an iOS or Android device to access the app.

The HelloTalk app costs $29 and features over 150 languages. Unlike many other language learning programs, this app focuses on a more communal form of learning. For example, you can talk to and collaborate with others learning your language, individually or in group chats. This communication can be in the form of texting, voice or video calls, and even drawings. With this feature, you can focus on your strengths and weaknesses with other users. You can also talk to native speakers and work your way toward fluency with live people. Plus, the VIP aspect of this deal gives you even more options, like being able to concentrate on up to three languages at once.

When they say practice makes perfect, they mean it. What better way to learn a language than to communicate with people who speak that language every day. Try HelloTalk VIP: Lifetime Subscription if you're looking for live, active practice and feedback in language learning.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.