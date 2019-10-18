Dozens killed in mosque explosion in Afghanistan during Friday prayers

(CNN) At least 62 people were killed in an explosion during Friday prayers in a mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, according to a regional spokesman.

Attaullah Khogyani, Nangarhar provincial spokesman, said 36 other people were wounded in the blast in Haska Mina district, also known as the Deh Bala district, near the border with Pakistan.

The United Nations said in a report on Thursday that Afghanistan violence against civilians has reached "extreme levels" in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a spike of conflicts between rival political party supporters

The UN said that it documented 1,174 civilian deaths in the three months to the end of September, the highest number of civilian casualties that it has recorded in a single quarter since it began gathering the data in 2009.

