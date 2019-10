(CNN) At least 62 people were killed in an explosion during Friday prayers in a mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, according to a regional spokesman.

Attaullah Khogyani, Nangarhar provincial spokesman, said 36 other people were wounded in the explosion in the Haska Mina district, also known as the Deh Bala district, near the border with Pakistan.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. A Taliban spokesperson said the group was not responsible.

This is a developing story.