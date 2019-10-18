(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Analysis: This election model says 2020 is "Trump's to lose." Will Donald Trump be a two-term president?
-- Despite Vice President Mike Pence's announcement that he and the Turkish President had agreed on a five-day ceasefire, clashes continued on the border between Turkey and Syria.
-- Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, suffered a freak kneecap dislocation.
-- Johnson & Johnson announced that it will issue a voluntary recall on its popular baby powder.
-- Samsung's new fingerprint reader on its newest smartphone has a major flaw. Owners are advised to remove their screen protectors.
-- Robert Flaxman, a real estate developer, was the 10th parent sentenced in the massive college admissions scandal. He will serve one month in prison.
-- The University of New Mexico is handing out coasters to students that could detect date-rape drugs in drinks.
-- Have you ever wondered what it's like to live on the International Space Station?