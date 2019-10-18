Son of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman at center of shootout

Mexico City (CNN) Mexican security forces engaged in a prolonged shootout with heavily armed suspected cartel members in Sinaloa state Thursday, in an operation that ensnared a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Mexican federal troops detained Ovidio Guzman Lopez , 28, in the northern city of Culiacan, in what Mexico's State Security Secretary Cristoban Castanillo called a "federally-coordinated operation."

But it is unclear if Ovidio Guzman Lopez remains in custody after suspected members of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel appeared to overpower the security forces, who later suspended operations.

According to CNN affiliate ADN40, armored vehicles with military-grade machinery exchanged heavy artillery against federal troops in Culiacan, in the heart of Sinaloa.

The shootout forced many residents to flee in panic, others remained locked in their homes while outside, troops engaged in intense gun battles throughout the day. Residents have been asked to stay inside and schools have been closed until further notice, officials said, according to ADN40.