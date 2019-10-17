Venezuela wins seat on UN Human Rights Council

New York City (CNN) It's like a defendant on trial getting to sit on the jury too.

Venezuela has become the latest accused human rights abuser to win a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council. It defeated Costa Rica 105 to 96 in a secret ballot vote inside the UN General Assembly.

In Caracas, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called it a "historic decision," declaring the election a victory despite "a fierce and brutal campaign led by the United States and its subordinated allied countries."

However, the election was controversial, with human rights groups reacting fiercely and US Ambassador Kelly Craft describing it as "an embarrassment to the United Nations and a tragedy for the people of Venezuela."

In July, an in-depth report presented by UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet blamed the government of embattled president Nicolas Maduro for allowing disease to re-emerge and using public food aid for political purposes. It also presented evidence of human rights violations including torture and extrajudicial killings by Venezuelan security forces. Maduro has rejected the report as inaccurate and one-sided.

