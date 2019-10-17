The ant that moves at 108 times its body length each second

(CNN) Scientists have recorded the speed of the world's fastest ant, which lives in the Sahara and is able to travel 108 times its own body length per second.

Harald Wolf, a professor at the University of Ulm, Germany, and his colleagues found that the Saharan silver ant, Cataglyphis bombycina, can reach speeds of 0.855 meters per second with its high-frequency strides.

The team's findings, based on experiments conducted in Tunisia , will be published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

Wolf, who mainly researches navigation in ants, told CNN: "We knew these animals would be fast, but nobody knew how fast exactly and how they would achieve that speed."

He added that their speed surprised his research group, given that they have such short legs compared to their cousins, the desert ant -- Cataglyphis fortis.

Read More