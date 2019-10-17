After three days of being lost, a woman is rescued thanks to her SOS message in the sand

(CNN) An Australian woman has a surveillance camera to thank for her rescue after she got lost while camping with friends.

Deborah Pilgrim, 55, didn't return from a walk Sunday in Sedan, about 60 miles from Adelaide.

Police searched for three days. They used a chopper, drones, volunteers and several other adjacent agencies -- without success.

"Of course, with venomous reptiles around the place, if she had been snake struck, she would have been in all sorts of grief."

Before the fourth day of search and rescue, the police received some information from a man who has property in the area.

Read More