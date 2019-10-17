Man discovers shipwreck while walking his dog on the beach

(CNN) A recent storm uncovered wreckage from a wooden ship buried on a beach in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Charlie Hornfeck told CNN that he spotted the wreck on Saturday while walking his dog Kay Dee on the beach in Hatteras, North Carolina. He was looking to see how bad the erosion and other storm damage was near his bar, The Wreck Tiki Bar & Food

His wife Leslie Hornfeck said he is fascinated by shipwrecks (that's how the bar got its name) and the Outer Banks' notorious reputation as "The Graveyard of the Atlantic."

He'd also worked as a tour guide in the area for years, so he knew what he had found.

He estimated that the exposed wreckage was about 20 feet long.