Former students of New York School for the Deaf allege abuse by dorm supervisor, new lawsuit says

(CNN) A dozen women are alleging that a former dorm supervisor at the New York School for the Deaf sexually abused them while they were students, a new lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of New York says.

According to the lawsuit, Joseph Casucci, the dorm supervisor, sexually abused the women, minors at the time, in several areas of their dorm on a daily basis between 1964 and 1975. Casucci died sometime in the early 2000s, the lawsuit says. CNN has attempted to reach Casucci's family for comment.

The lawsuit names the school, which is based in Westchester, unnamed members of the school's Board of Trustees at the time, identified as John and Jane Doe, and the New York State Education Department as defendants, and claims that they were negligent in caring for the students.

The complaint specifically alleges that the defendants did not "provide a safe and nurturing educational environment, where they would be protected from employees like Casucci," and that they knew or should have known about Casucci's alleged actions.

Kevin Mulhearn, one of three attorneys representing the victims, said at a press conference on Wednesday that he was proud of his clients for filing the case.

