Another man in the iconic Iwo Jima photo was misidentified, Marine Corps says

(CNN) The US Marine Corps said it misidentified another one of the six men featured in the iconic World War II photo of a flag being raised over Iwo Jima.

On Thursday, the Marine Corps announced that the Marine pictured on the far side of the flag pole, with only his helmet visible, is Cpl. Harold P. Keller.

The Marine was originally identified as Pfc. Rene A. Gagnon, but new evidence from historians helped determine that while Gagnon contributed to the flag raising, he wasn't actually pictured.

"Without the initiative and contributions of both private historians devoted to preservation of our history and the FBI's support, the Marine Corps would not have this opportunity to expand on the historical record of the second flag raising on Mount Suribachi," the Marine Corps said in a statement.

