Georgia school district reverses transgender-friendly bathroom policy after death threats

(CNN) A Georgia school district has reversed its transgender-friendly bathroom policy after board members, staff and students were threatened, the school board said in a news release.

Pickens County School Board changed its policy this week, citing "death threats, student harassment and vandalism of school property" in the news release.

The policy had allowed transgender students to use restrooms that aligned with their gender identity instead of a single-stall, gender-neutral bathroom, according to CNN affiliate WSB

The board voted to reverse the policy in an emergency meeting called by Superintendent Carlton Wilson, WSB reported.

"The District understands and acknowledges that it has the responsibility to protect its staff and students. However, the District has concerns that it may not be able to meet these recently increased demands," the school board's release said, adding that the reversal is in place until law enforcement and safety professionals can be adequately consulted.

