California to launch nation's first statewide earthquake warning system

(CNN) California will launch the nation's first statewide earthquake early warning system Thursday morning, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Ground motion sensors all over the state will be used to detect earthquakes before people can feel them, and then a notification will go out so Californians can be prepared, according to the news release from the state's Office of Emergency Services.

"The California Earthquake Early Warning System will marry a new smartphone application with traditional alert and warning delivery methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)," the release said.

The launch of the system falls on the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.9 magnitude quake that hit the central coast of the state in 1989 and killed 63 people, 42 of them on the Cypress freeway.

The incident caused the region to re-evaluate its earthquake safety measures.

