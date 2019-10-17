A Colorado officer shot an armed man through the window of the man's home, police say

(CNN) A Colorado police officer is on administrative leave after shooting an armed man in the buttocks though the window of the man's house, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police went on the night of October 10 to a home to talk with a suspect in an aggravated physical assault case, according to Aurora Police and a probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate KDVR

When the officers arrived, they say they encountered Andrew Huff, 22, standing next to a truck outside. As officers in uniform approached the house, Huff fled indoors. He then looked out a window of a well-lit room as a responding officer waved at him, police said.

"The officer was certain Mr. Huff saw her and recognized her as a Police Officer," police said in a statement.

Huff allegedly disappeared from the officer's view, then reappeared at the window with a shotgun, police said.

