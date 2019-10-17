Breaking News

Saudi bus crash kills 35 foreigners in holy city of Medina

By Nilly Kohzad, CNN

Updated 5:38 AM ET, Thu October 17, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Muslim pilgrims pray on January 19, 2006 in the holy city of Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Muslim pilgrims pray on January 19, 2006 in the holy city of Medina, Saudi Arabia.

(CNN)A bus crash in the Saudi city of Medina killed 35 foreigners and wounded four others on Wednesday evening, a police spokesman cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The privately chartered bus collided with a heavy vehicle, the Medina police spokesman said. The victims were Arab and Asian expatriates, he added.
The Prophet Mohammed's mosque is in Medina, making it the second-holiest site in Islam after Mecca.
The injured have been transferred to al-Hamna Hospital and authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, according to SPA.