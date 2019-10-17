Saudi bus crash kills 35 foreigners in holy city of Medina

(CNN) A bus crash in the Saudi city of Medina killed 35 foreigners and wounded four others on Wednesday evening, a police spokesman cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The privately chartered bus collided with a heavy vehicle, the Medina police spokesman said. The victims were Arab and Asian expatriates, he added.

The Prophet Mohammed's mosque is in Medina, making it the second-holiest site in Islam after Mecca.

The injured have been transferred to al-Hamna Hospital and authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, according to SPA.