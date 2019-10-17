Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Thousands of protesters filled the streets of downtown Beirut as part of nation-wide demonstrations over deteriorating economic conditions and new austerity measures.

The demonstrations began in Lebanon on Thursday evening and continued into the early hours of Friday morning.

Protesters clashed with security forces outside government headquarters in Riad el Solh square, and several major roads were barricaded with burning tires.

Forty members of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) were wounded in the protests, the ISF said in a tweet. The ISF called on protesters to refrain from "chaos and violence."

Demonstrators gather outside the government palace in Beirut.

Demonstrators clash with police on October 17, 2019 outside the government palace in Beirut.

Roads leading to Beirut's international airport were also closed by the protesters, forcing travelers to leave the airport on foot as they pulled their suitcases past protest sites in search for transportation.

