A new anti-cyberbullying campaign sends participants messages inspired by ones sent to real victims

(CNN) A new anti-bullying PSA video produced by Monica Lewinsky allows watchers to briefly experience cyberbullying firsthand.

"The Epidemic" begins with a short video that shows Hailey, an American teenager, suffering from an unknown virus.

She's a regular teenager -- attending class, watching TV, always checking her phone. Except unlike many of her peers, Hailey leaves class to throw up, doesn't talk to people at school, and barely looks anyone in the eye.

After watching the video, viewers are invited to enter their phone number and watch the video again.

The second time, viewers receive the same text messages on their phone that Hailey is receiving in real time. This way, participants can see the relentless, disturbing messages that victims of cyberbullying get.

Read More