Learn to make the most of Microsoft Excel and VBA in this $29.99 bundle

Microsoft Excel is a key tool for keeping track of large volumes of data, either for business or personal purposes. The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle was created to help Excel users of all skill levels make the most from the program.

With over 460 lessons, or 60 hours of lessons, this bundle focuses on the ins and outs of Microsoft Excel and how to make it work for you. For $29.99, you can take lessons from beginner to master level, as well as tutorials on how to automate otherwise tedious Excel procedures. You can go at your own pace because once you purchase this bundle, you have lifetime access. Not only that, but you'll be able to access it from anywhere, even on mobile devices.

Microsoft Excel can feel overwhelming for a novice. The Microsoft Excel 2019: Beginner Course is geared toward such users, starting with the very basics, like how to create a workbook. This course should help you start out in the entering of text and values and give you tips on how to work with dates. You can also start to explore simpler functions, mathematical tools that help you manipulate your data and manage simple repetitive tasks.

One of the coolest and most useful things you can do with Excel is automating tasks and connecting different cells to work together. The Essential VBA Training for Excel: Automate Repetitive Tasks seeks to teach exactly that. VBA, or Visual Basic for Applications, lets you use a Microsoft programming language to further manipulate Microsoft programs like Excel. This lesson and others will teach you how to optimize a complicated Excel sheet and turn it into a well oiled data organizing machine.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel is highly sought after in a multitude of careers, not to mention it's a great tool to keep track of personal finances. With The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle, you can make yourself a better candidate and more organized at the same time.

Learn these lessons from virtually any device any day of the week and take control of your data management.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.