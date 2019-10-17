Rosetta Stone's interactive app makes learning a new language easier and more fun

CNN Underscored partnered with Rosetta Stone to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Our days of high school French may be far behind us, but that doesn't mean we can't still pick up where we left off — or let's be real, start at the beginning again.

Like most things worth doing in life, mastering a second language is all about putting in the time and effort — there's no shortcut around that. But there are programs and software out there that make the best possible use of the time you spend practicing. After all, who wants to put in hours conjugating verbs you may never use in a conversation?

One language-learning software that has long been a favorite of ours is Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone lessons are bite-sized and interactive, with many clocking in around the 10-minute mark. The software is reactive (corrects your pronunciation in real time) and mobile-friendly, so you can take your learning practically anywhere.

These features alone make it a top offering in the language space, but Rosetta Stone isn't just resting on its laurels. After three decades of perfecting language software, the brand continues to innovate. Case in point is its new and improved iPhone app, which taps into machine learning and augmented reality to put students at the center of new words, phrases and the voices of native speakers. Think of this update as an even deeper enhancement to Rosetta Stone's immersive-based learning method. The four major updates to the app are:

An Enhanced TruAccent Speech Recognition, which helps students improve their pronunciation. This feature doesn't use simple pattern recognition; instead, it taps into thousands of hours of recorded speech data to help you understand the nuances in the spoken words of native speakers. The result is that you sound more like a local and less like a tourist.

Seek & Speak, which lets you use your iPhone camera to point at an object and then receive a translation (in English, French, Spanish, Italian or German) as well as practice using that term in an everyday conversation.

A more extensive "Embedded Translation" that can give students a more in-depth translation of vocabulary words they might find tricky.

An updated Phrasebook which showcases over 164 useful phrases you'll want in your back pocket as you travel. Think of this as a cheat sheet to conversing when you're at a restaurant or hotel or meeting new people. It also works offline, so even if you don't have service where you're traveling, you'll still be able to use it as a resource.

And this is just the start of the new, helpful additions on the horizon. Rosetta Stone constantly redesigns and refines its approach on its iPhone app, along with its PC and mobile-friendly software, to stay at the forefront of language learning in this digital age.

The proverbial cherry on top is that Rosetta Stone is currently offering up to 50% off subscription prices. Just purchase your subscription by November 4th et voila! You'll be well on your way to speaking a second language with more accuracy and confidence.