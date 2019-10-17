Save on the Dyson V7 and V11 Vacuums

Right now you can save big on Dyson's latest vacuums. The V7 Fluffy, V7 Motorhead,V11 Torque Drive and V11 Animal are powerful cordless vacuums that have a lifetime washable filter and no-touch bin. Each one can hang on a compact wall-mounted port for charging and has a detachable stick for using accessories for more specific jobs.

Here are the best deals

The Dyson V7 Fluffy weighs 5.3 pound, a bin volume of 0.14L, or 4.7 ounces, and a run time of up to 30 minutes. You'll get a mini motorhead, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool and crevice tool. The V7 Fluffy is on sale for $199.99, originally $329.99.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead weighs 5.45 pounds with a bin volume of 0.14L, or 4.7 ounces. Similar to the Fluffy, this variant has a 30-minute run time. Accessories include a motorhead, combination tool and crevice tool. The V7 Motorhead is priced at $249.99, originally $299.99.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive weighs 6.68 pounds with a bin volume of 0.2 gallons. You get 60 minutes of run time andthis vacuum features whole-machine filtration, trapping almost 100% of particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. Its acoustic engineering aims to reduce sound. Along with the torque drive, you'll get the high torque cleaner head, mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush and wand storage clip. It comes in blue or copper. The V11 Torque Drive runs at $599.99, originally $699.99.

The Dyson V11 Animal weighs 6.68 pounds and has a bin volume of 0.2 gallons. The Animal's run time is up to 60 minutes with a charging time of 4.5 hours. Like the Torque Drive, this vacuum has whole-machine filtration to trap almost every particle down to 0.3 microns. It's also acoustically engineered to reduce sound. Accessories include the high torque cleaner head, mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, stubborn dirt brush and wand storage clip. Pick up the V11 Animal for $499.99, originally $599.99.

Clean anywhere with one of Dyson's lightweight, cordless vacuums. With their powerful suction and accessories for different tasks, the versatility of Dyson's vacuums speak for themselves.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.