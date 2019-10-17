Amazon Kindle Bundles are on sale. Get up to 30% off

If you've ever been in the market for a Kindle, now is a great time to pick one up off Amazon. Currently, the All-new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis are all on sale. On top of that, each is bundled with a cover and power adapter.

These lightweight e-reader last weeks on a full charge and store up to thousands of books, newspapers, comics, magazines and even audiobooks.

Here's what each bundle has to offer

The Kindle Essentials Bundle includes the All-new Kindle, a fabric cover, and a power adapter. You get a 6-inch glare-free screen with a built-in front light. The device can connect to Wi-Fi and has the option of speakers or Bluetooth connectivity for listening. The storage option for this Kindle is 4 GB. You can get in black or white, while the fabric cover comes in charcoal, cobalt blue, punch red or sandstone white.

The Kindle Essentials Bundle with 4GB storage ($99.97, originally $139.97; amazon.com)

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle comes with the Paperwhite, a leather cover, and a power adapter. It has a 6-inch glare-free screen with a built-in front light. This Kindle can connect to WiFi as well as cellular, and has the options of speakers or Bluetooth for listening. In terms of storage, either 8 GB or 32 GB are available. It's waterproof down to 2 meters for up to 60 minutes. It comes in black or twilight blue. The cover is in your choice of black, indigo purple, merlot, plum, punch red, sage, twilight blue and rustic premium leather.

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with 8GB storage ($129.97, originally $189.97; amazon.com)

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with 8GB storage and rustic premium leather cover ($149.97, originally $209.97; amazon.com)

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with 32GB storage ($154.97, originally $219.97; amazon.com)

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with 32GB storage and premium leather rustic cover ($174.97, originally $239.97; amazon.com)

The Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle offers the 9th-Gen Kindle Oasis, a leather cover, and a power adapter. The Oasis has a 7-inc glare-free screen with a powerful, adjustable built-in front light. Both Wifi and cellular connectivity are available, as well as speakers or Bluetooth for listening. You can choose either 8GB or 32GB of storage on this Kindle. You can also enjoy some convenient features such as auto-adjusting light sensors, rotating page orientation and an ergonomic design. Like the Paperwhite, this Kindle is also waterproof down to 2 meters and for up to 60 minutes. The Oasis comes in graphite or champagne gold, and the cover can be black merlot, or rustic premium leather.

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with 8GB storage ($214.97, originally $319.97; amazon.com)

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with 8GB storage and rustic premium leather cover ($229.97, originally $334.97; amazon.com)

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with 32GB storage ($239.97, originally $349.97; amazon.com)

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with 32GB storage and rustic premium leather cover ($254.97, originally $364.97; amazon.com)

