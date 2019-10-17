Lahore, Pakistan (CNN) A British Royal Air Force plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was forced to abandon landing twice in Pakistan due to bad weather on Thursday.

The royal couple -- and around 40 members of the traveling media -- were returning to Islamabad on the converted RAF Voyager after a day of engagements in Lahore when they found themselves caught up in a severe thunderstorm.

Prince William and his wife Kate are on a five-day official visit to the country.

The journey -- which should have been around 26 minutes -- initially seemed fairly routine but as it got closer to Islamabad, lightning was visible on both sides of the plane. With poor weather in the area, the captain announced that the aircraft would circle while waiting for a gap in the weather system, according to CNN journalists on the flight.

When an approach was finally made around an hour later, severe turbulence shook the aircraft and the plane aborted its attempt to land. The pilot later tried to make a second descent at a different airport but again the turbulence was too much and the decision was made to return to Lahore.

