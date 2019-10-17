Indian hospital staff suspended after ants found crawling over dead patient's eyes

New Delhi (CNN) Three nurses and two doctors have been suspended in India's central Madhya Pradesh state after ants were found crawling on the body of a recently deceased patient in a local hospital.

A 50-year-old man who was suffering from abdominal tuberculosis, died on Tuesday morning. Soon after his death, nurses at the Shivpuri District Hospital covered his body with a bed sheet while they informed his family.

His family arrived at the ward soon after, where his wife discovered ants crawling around his eyes.

"An investigation has been ordered against the civil surgeon, the duty doctor Dinesh Rajput and the three nurses who were working on the day," Shivpuri district official Anugraha P told CNN.

She added that while authorities are aware the hospital has basic facilities, there is "still a way for the body to be handled humanely, to be cleaned and put in cold storage before it is given to the family for the last rites."

