Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 4:58 PM ET, Thu October 17, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- The acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that Ukraine aid was tied to Trump's desire for an investigation into the 2016 election.
-- US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland breaks with the President and tells Congress he was directed by Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine.
-- Vice President Mike Pence said Turkey agreed to a ceasefire. But the Turkish foreign minister said the 120 hour pause in military operations is not a ceasefire.
    -- The Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson wasn't actually asked to do a wellness check.
    Read More
    -- In one of his last official acts before his death, Rep. Elijah Cummings signed two subpoenas for documents related to a temporary end to a policy change that allowed some immigrants with severe health issues to remain in the US.
    -- Can't argue with science, right? Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world according to one measure of physical perfection used during the European Renaissance.
      -- Actress Scarlett Johansson called SNL comic Colin Jost's proposal a "whole James Bond situation."
      -- Analysis: President Trump invited world leaders to join him at his own Florida resort for the next G7 summit. But is that unconstitutional?