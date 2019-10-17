(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that Ukraine aid was tied to Trump's desire for an investigation into the 2016 election.
-- US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland breaks with the President and tells Congress he was directed by Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine.
-- Vice President Mike Pence said Turkey agreed to a ceasefire. But the Turkish foreign minister said the 120 hour pause in military operations is not a ceasefire.
-- The Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson wasn't actually asked to do a wellness check.
-- In one of his last official acts before his death, Rep. Elijah Cummings signed two subpoenas for documents related to a temporary end to a policy change that allowed some immigrants with severe health issues to remain in the US.
-- Can't argue with science, right? Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world according to one measure of physical perfection used during the European Renaissance.
-- Actress Scarlett Johansson called SNL comic Colin Jost's proposal a "whole James Bond situation."
-- Analysis: President Trump invited world leaders to join him at his own Florida resort for the next G7 summit. But is that unconstitutional?