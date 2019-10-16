Three Trump call transcripts we'd like to see -- Meanwhile in America

This story was originally published in the October 17 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) The biggest surprise about the Ukraine scandal is that Trump thought he could make it go away by releasing this suspicion-raising rough transcript of his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It's got us thinking about other transcripts of calls that might be stashed away in a top-secret Situation Room computer system -- here are a few we'd love to see:

1- Any call with Vladimir Putin

Trump's relationship with the Russian leader is one of the mysteries of his presidency. Judging by his simpering public appearances with Putin -- including one where Trump dissed his own US intelligence agencies -- these calls would be fascinating.

