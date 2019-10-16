The world's oldest leftovers stashed at Israel's Qesem Cave

(CNN) It seems stashing your leftovers from dinner is hardly a new concept.

Humans have been storing food for 200,000 to 400,000 years, new research suggests

A bit like we would store our food in a Tupperware container, early humans stored marrow-rich deer bones for several weeks. Once the bones, skin and tendons had had time to dry out, they extracted the marrow.

Researchers discovered the earliest evidence for storage and delayed consumption of bone marrow at Qesem Cave in Israel.

The deer bones showed the telltale signs of people cracking them open to get at the marrow inside.

