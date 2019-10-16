This is the closest solar system to Earth containing multiple planets

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's illustration of a Neptune-type exoplanet in the icy outer reaches of its star system. It could look something like a large, newly discovered gas giant that takes about 20 years to orbit a star 11 light years away from Earth. Hide Caption 1 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This image shows a comparison of red dwarf star GJ 3512 to our solar system, as well as other nearby red-dwarf planetary systems. Hide Caption 2 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This artist's illustration showcases exoplanet K2-18b orbiting its host star. It's currently the only super-Earth exoplanet that has water vapor in its atmosphere and could be within the right temperature to support life. Hide Caption 3 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an illustration of an exomoon losing mass as it's being pulled around the gas giant it orbits. Hide Caption 4 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system An illustration shows what the orbit of exoplanet HR 5183 b would look like if it was dropped down in our solar system. It would likely swing from the asteroid belt to out past Neptune, the eighth planet in our solar system. Hide Caption 5 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system At least two giant planets, aged 20 million years at most, orbit the Beta Pictoris star. A disk of dust and gas surrounding the star can be seen in the background. Hide Caption 6 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's interpretation of what super-Earth GJ 357 d might look like. It lies within the habitable zone of its star which is 31 light-years from Earth. Hide Caption 7 of 44

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system An artist's impression of a circumplanetary disk around PDS 70 c, a gas giant exoplanet in a star system 370 light-years away. Hide Caption 8 of 44