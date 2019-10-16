Identical twin babies were delivered by identical twin nurses at a Georgia hospital

(CNN) As a pair of identical twin girls entered the world, they were greeted in the delivery room by two people who had been there before: Tara and Tori, the identical twin nurses working in their delivery room.

After a serendipitous turn of events, the twin nurses at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia were able to deliver Addison and Emma Williams on September 25.

Brannan Williams, the father of the newborns, said he was happy to hear there would be twins in the delivery room (in addition, of course, to his own).

"I was really nervous about the walk into the C-section room," he told CNN. "And then learning that, I was like, oh, that's pretty cool! It kind of relaxed me a little bit."

His wife, Rebecca Williams, delivered the babies three minutes apart.

