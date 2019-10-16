Sandy Hook father awarded $450,000 from defamation suit

New York (CNN) Leonard Pozner, whose son 6-year-old Noah was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, was awarded $450,000 in damages by a Wisconsin jury from a defamation lawsuit filed in response to conspiracy theorists claiming the Newtown tragedy never occurred.

James Fetzer and Mike Palacek, co-authors of the 2016 book titled, "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook" claimed that the shooting -- where 26 people died, among them 20 children -- was a staged political scheme, rather than a tragic massacre that took many lives on December 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut.

The book falsely states that Pozner fabricated his son Noah's death certificate. The writers also claimed that Noah was not a real person, and alternatively, that he was not Pozner's son, according to the complaint.

Judge Frank D. Remington of Wisconsin's Dane County Circuit Court ruled in June that the statements by Fetzer were defamatory, and the case went to trial to determine damages. The jury's decision was made Tuesday, officials at Dane County Court told CNN.

"I have now had to defend my son's existence against these hoaxers for longer than he was alive," Pozner told CNN Wednesday.

