Father shot in front of 4 children during 'road rage' incident, police say

(CNN) Two brothers have been charged in what police are calling a road rage incident that saw a father shot as his four children watched from just feet away, police said.

Scott Thomas, 46, was shot in south St. Louis on Monday while his four children sat inside his car, according to a police report.

His four children range in age from 3 to 11. They were unhurt.

Thomas had pulled over to get the license plate of another vehicle when both the driver and passenger pulled out guns and pointed them at Thomas, according to police.

It's unclear what caused Thomas to pull over, but a probable cause statement says the suspects and victim were involved in a "road rage incident."

