Nearly half of US oil refineries are in states hit by earthquakes and hurricanes

(CNN) After firefighters contained flames at an oil refinery in California, investigators are trying to determine if a recent earthquake is to blame.

The fire at a NuStar Energy oil refinery happened after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit California's Bay area on Monday. About 15 miles away, the shock waves disrupted operations at two oil refineries in Martinez

NuStar Energy says it's investigating the cause of the fire and whether Monday's earthquake may have contributed, reported CNN affiliate KPIX

California, home to periodic earthquakes, is also home to 15 operating oil refineries, according to the US Energy Information Administration . Only two states boast more, Louisiana with 17 and Texas with 29.

These three states combined represent almost half of all oil refineries in the US. They also have something else in common -- they are prone to natural disasters.