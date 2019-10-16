Police investigate several assaults on men in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina

(CNN) Police in Wilmington, North Carolina are investigating reports of 11 assaults against men, including members of the military, near downtown bars, since January 2018, authorities said.

The victims were assaulted around the time the bars closed, Wilmington police said. Some victims were robbed . Police have identified four victims who may have been sexually assaulted. Seven victims were military personnel, police said.

In two Facebook posts this week about the alleged assaults, Wilmington police didn't say if investigators believe the crimes are connected. The posts didn't say exactly how many victims were assaulted. Police declined to provide additional information on Wednesday, including details on the victims and locations of the crimes.

Authorities declined to make copies of police reports available at this time "to protect the integrity of this investigation and the safety of the victims," the Facebook post said.

Investigators believe the assaults could have started as far back as January 2018. There was a four-month lag in time between some assaults, and the locations of the crimes and other details are limited because of the victims' conditions then, police said.

Read More