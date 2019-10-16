A 14-year-old student was tackled by classmates after bringing a gun to school

(CNN) A California high school was put on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought a gun to school, police said.

The La Habra High School student was tackled to the ground by other students after he brought an unloaded handgun into the building, CNN affiliate KCAL reported. Students said the boy was showing off the gun in class.

The incident took place during a metal shop class around 9:35 a.m., according to the news station.

The 14-year-old boy pointed it at a few students and they wrestled him to the ground and took the gun away, the affiliate said, citing students' reports.

"As far as we know at this point the gun was unloaded," Lt. Brian Miller told KCAL. "Also, there was some type of a struggle between a couple students to get the gun away from this particular student."

