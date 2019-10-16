Save 30% on all Misfit wearables during its anniversary sale

Smartwatches are all the rage, particularly ones that can help you keep track of your fitness and exercise. Misfit specializes in smartwatches, and now through Oct. 24, it is having a sitewide 30% off sale. Use the code "BDAYSALE" at checkout to cut almost one-third of the price off of Misfit's stylish products.

One of Misfit's flagship smartwatches is the Misfit Vapor. You can access the important functionalities of a smartwatch, such as the ability to control your music with a wireless player and 4 GBs of storage. You will also receive notifications so you never miss a message, call or important alert from an app. A built-in Google Assistant will let you control many of these options hands-free. The Vapor is compatible with both iOS and Android, although some features are not available on iOS.

The Misfit Vapor is also a fitness tracker. You can keep an eye on steps, calories, sleep and distance. Like many fitness trackers, you can even check your heart rate on the fly. The device is waterproof up to 50 meters, so you don't have to worry about taking it off in the pool or heavy rain.

If you thought that sounded good, Misfit's latest version — called the Vapor X — is even better. The Vapor X is an unusually lightweight device, and comes with options for an even more comfortable strap. The smartwatch also contains a better processor than its predecessor, as well as multiple modes for improved battery life. The Misfit Vapor starts at $159 (originally $199.99), while the Misfit Vapor X starts at $195.99 (originally $279.99).

If you're looking for something with a more traditional appearance, Misfit makes hybrid smartwatches, such as the Misfit Command. This device presents an analog clock face on the surface, but contains all the tools you could want in a smartwatch. This includes music, messages and alerts, and fitness tracking. Like the Vapor, Command is also waterproof up to 50 meters. The Command starts at $104.99, (originally $149.99).

It's one thing to have a smartwatch, but it's another to have one that is unique, visually stunning and partially dedicated to intricate fitness tracking. Use the promo code "BDAYSALE" for 30% off through Oct. 24 to deliver this smartwatch to your wrist.

