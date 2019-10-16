You can now shop Blake Lively's baby registry on Amazon

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just welcomed their third child into the world, and, as any mom knows, by the third one, you have pretty much nailed down all the baby must-haves. If you're a new mom, however, deciding what to buy can be intimidating.

To help Blake Lively has shared her favorite baby essentials you can buy on Amazon. So, if you have a baby of your own, or know someone who's expecting, her recommendations are a great go-to. (Know someone who's about to get married? Check out Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon wedding registry.)

Her well-edited picks are sorted into eight essential baby categories from "Bathtime" and "Feeding" to "Out & About" and "Baby's Library." Here are a few faves from each category we think parents and parents-to-be will love.

Diapering

Burt's Bees Baby 100% Natural Ointment ($8.99; amazon.com)

Munchkin Warm Glow Wipe Warmer ($27.95; amazon.com)

Summer Infant Quickchange Portable Changing Pad ($9.99; amazon.com)

Out & About

Ergobaby Carrier Omni 360 ($174.95; amazon.com)

Britax Back Seat Mirror ($24.49; amazon.com)

RXBAR Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bar ($18.89; amazon.com)

Sustainable On-The-Go Essentials

Reusable Food Storage Bags ($11.99; amazon.com)

Welly Traveler Stainless Steel Bamboo Water Bottle ($33; amazon.com)

Rosti Mepal Ellipse Reusable Lunch Pot ($21.95; amazon.com)

Nursery

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine ($49.95; amazon.com)

Google Nest Cam (167.88, originally $199; amazon.com)

aden + anais Silky Soft Bamboo Swaddle Blanket ($42.75; amazon.com)

Feeding

Boon Bundle Feeding Set ($29.69; amazon.com)

BEABA Babycook 4 in 1 Steam Cooker ($149.95; amazon.com)

Inglesina Fast Table Chair ($69; amazon.com)

For Mom

Traditional Medicinals Organic Mother's Milk Tea ($25.95; amazon.com)

My Brest Friend Nursing Pillow ($38.99; amazon.com)

Milkmakers Lactation Cookie Bites ($19.03; amazon.com)

Bath Time

Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout Cover ($9.95, originally $13; amazon.com)

Baby Nasal Aspirator ($17.80, originally $20; amazon.com)

The Honest Company Shampoo + Body Wash ($8.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Baby's Library

The Little Feminist Board Book Set ($12.46, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World (starting at $9.32; amazon.com)

Hair Love (starting at $6.60; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.