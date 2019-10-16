These affordable cashmere sweaters are just as luxe as pricier picks

Nothing says fall quite like wrapping yourself up in a soft, cozy sweater, especially one made of cashmere. The heavenly soft fabric has long been considered a luxury fashion item, with many styles costing hundreds of dollars. But it's almost 2020 and the retail world and consumerism as a whole is changing the way we shop, and in turn, many brands are offering quality cashmere styles for as low as $75.

So if you're ready to get ahead in your holiday shopping or just want to treat yourself, here are six of the best places to shop for affordable quality sweaters-—all under $160. These affordable cashmere sweaters are just as dreamy as pricier picks. From J.Crew's popular "Everyday Cashmere" collection to Everlane's sustainable and recycled ReCashmere sweaters, you're sure to find something to fit your style and budget.

Scroll down to shop our top picks for luxurious and affordable cashmere sweaters.

Everlane

Sustainable fashion brand, Everlane, is known for its transparent pricing and production methods, as well as its ethically sourced fabrics and materials, including it's affordable cashmere sweaters. With many of its cashmere sweaters retailing for $100 and less, Everlane is a go-to brand for the luxurious style knit without the luxury price tag. Everlane also just introduced its ReCashmere line of sweaters, which are made from 60% recycled premium Italian yarn and 40% extra-fine merino wool for 50% less impact on the environment.

Everlane Women's The Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($100; everlane.com)

Everlane Men's The ReCashmere V-Neck ($98; everlane.com)

UNIQLO

Japanese-based brand UNIQLO is known for its simplicity, affordability and quality designs, which include its 100% cashmere sweaters. From cardigans to turtlenecks to crewnecks, UNIQLO's cashmere sweaters are soft, versatile and all under $100.

UNIQLO Women's 3D Cashmere V-Neck Cocoon Cardigan ($99.90; uniqlo.com)

UNIQLO Men's Cashmere Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater ($99.90; uniqlo.com)

Naadam

Naadam's ultra-popular $75 sweater once had a waitlist of over 5,000 people, according to the brand. It's easy to see why the unisex sweater has racked up crazy waitlists, too. Besides the affordable pricing, the cashmere is soft, the fit is flattering on both men and women, and it's available in 18 gorgeous colors.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater ($75; naadam.co)

Mott & Bow

Mott & Bow may be best known for its scientific approach to creating premium denim, but it also offers up some seriously cozy -— and affordable — cashmere sweaters. These luxurious sweaters are a little higher in price than the above brands, but it's a splurge you won't regret.

Mott & Bow Women's Cashmere Raglan Crew Cambridge Sweater ($149; mottandbow.com)

Mott & Bow Men's Classic Cashmere Crew Bergen Sweater ($159; mottandbow.com)

H&M

When you think of fast-fashion brand H&M, cashmere probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Well, you may be surprised, but H&M offers up chic and affordable cashmere sweaters (and joggers) that are cozy, soft and refined — and all under $150.

H&M Women's Fine-Knit Cashmere Sweater ($99; hm.com)

H&M Men's Cashmere Sweater ($129; hm.com)

J.Crew

J.Crew fans know that the brand's "Everyday Cashmere" collection is solid. With a variety of styles, including hoodies, crew and V-neck sweaters, cardigans and turtlenecks, you can find soft, cozy and timeless cashmere sweaters for both men and women for under $200, with select styles as low as $98.

J.Crew Women's Long-Sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($98; jcrew.com)

J.Crew Men's Everyday Cashmere V-Neck Sweater ($118; jcrew.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.