(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani includes a counterintelligence probe into concerns raised by some of his business ties in Ukraine.
-- GOP frustration mounted during a "heated" meeting between Republicans and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Lawmakers want to know what's being done to protect Kurdish allies.
-- During the Democratic debate last night, Sen. Kamala Harris called for Trump to be banned from Twitter. Twitter explains why it hasn't done that.
-- Negotiators from General Motors and the United Auto Workers union reached a deal that will end a 31-day strike. Roughly 50,000 workers took part.
-- The grieving parents of the British teenager who was killed in a crash involving a US diplomat's wife described their encounter with President Trump as an "ambush."
-- China has a new helicopter prototype called the "Super Great White Shark." It's safe to say it is "out of this world."
-- Analysis: Bill O'Reilly is stunned that liberal 2020 candidates believe liberal things.
-- Three progressive freshman representatives are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.
-- Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram and has her "Friends" to walk her through it.
-- Kenya's largest infrastructure project will be launching its second phase after two years.
-- Netflix is "rethinking" its investment in Georgia, but a new law has to go into effect first.
-- There are over 30 "fruit" drinks for kids that are considered unhealthy. Here's a study on why parents shouldn't let their children consume these sugary drinks.