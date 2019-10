(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani includes a counterintelligence probe into concerns raised by some of his business ties in Ukraine.

-- GOP frustration mounted during a "heated" meeting between Republicans and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Lawmakers want to know what's being done to protect Kurdish allies.

-- During the Democratic debate last night, Sen. Kamala Harris called for Trump to be banned from Twitter. Twitter explains why it hasn't done that.

-- Negotiators from General Motors and the United Auto Workers union reached a deal that will end a 31-day strike. Roughly 50,000 workers took part.

-- The grieving parents of the British teenager who was killed in a crash involving a US diplomat's wife described their encounter with President Trump as an "ambush."

-- China has a new helicopter prototype called the "Super Great White Shark." It's safe to say it is "out of this world."

-- Three progressive freshman representatives are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

-- Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram and has her "Friends" to walk her through it.

-- Kenya's largest infrastructure project will be launching its second phase after two years.