Zimbabwe activists bid to stop alleged plan to export 35 baby elephants

Harare (CNN) Wildlife activists in Zimbabwe are pushing to halt an alleged plan to sell 35 baby elephants to China and Pakistan as part of an ongoing row over wildlife exports.

The sale has been in the works since last year, according to Advocates4Earth, an environmental lobby group that is suing the government over the alleged plan.

Activists claim the shipment of the baby animals has only been delayed because of a High Court application filed in May this year.

Zimbabwean wildlife authorities, meanwhile, deny they plan to sell the elephants.

Back in May, the government revealed it had made $2.7 million from the sale of 90 elephants to Dubai and China.

