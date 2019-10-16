AU faces backlash after terminating ambassador's appointment

(CNN) The African Union is facing a backlash after terminating the appointment of Arikana Chihombori-Quao, its ambassador to the United States.

In a letter addressed to Chihombori-Quao on October 7, AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said the diplomat was relieved of her position in line with the commission's rules.

Some were not happy with Chihombori-Quao's "bold but honest" stance on Pan African issues, Apollos Nwauwa, the group's secretary, said in the petition, which had garnered nearly 37,000 signatures by Wednesday night.

"Why was she dismissed, or better, who benefits from her removal? Were African heads of states and governments consulted? Who called the shot? Or is Africa, and peoples of African descent, still facing the debilitating effects of modern colonialism or neocolonialism?" the petition reads.

The spokeswoman for the AU chairman's office, Ebba Kalondo, told CNN that Chihombori-Quao has come to the end of her political appointment after spending three years in the position, and to imply she was being punished for her views is not true.

"This is normal diplomatic practice for political appointees everywhere," Kalondo said in a statement. "To state that Ambassador Chihombori's termination of service is due to any pronouncements she has made, or opinions she may have held during her three-year tenure, is patently untrue."

Chihombori-Quao successfully galvanized diaspora support for the African Union during her tenure, and the African bloc has never sanctioned or received any complaints about her views from any of its member states, Kalondo added.

Dr. Chihombori-Quao is clearly not one of your African comparador intellectuals. Talking about the current state of Africa's underdevelopment and removing from that discourse the experiences from slavery, colonialism, and neocolonialism is disingenuous. AU, reinstate her. pic.twitter.com/vxMrG5zU1h — Haddy Ousman Njie (@HaddyGidda79) October 13, 2019

Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings was among those who have condemned the African Union's decision.