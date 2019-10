Since the first Chinese-backed railway, Tazara, was unveiled in the 1970s, four new billion-dollar railways have emerged across Africa.

In the past 30 years, the Chinese have stepped in several times to repair the line, which cuts through the Selous Game Reserve in the south of Tanzania. Stretching 1,860 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi, it's still an example showcasing what China can do, experts say. Photo: Rob /BBMExplorer

Tanzania and Zambia borrowed $500 million from China to cover the costs of the railway. The Chinese-built railways are constructed by a number of companies such as China Civil and Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), China Railway Group and China Railway Engineering Corporation, some of which are connected to the state.

The latest to be inaugurated, in January 2017, is a 756-kilometer railway which links Ethiopia's Addis Ababa to Djibouti.

The price tag was $3.5 billion, 70% of which was provided by the China Export Import bank (Exim), according to the SAIS China-Africa Research Institute (SAIS-CARI). African countries borrowed nearly $10 billion for railways between 2000 and 2014.

Ethiopia-Djibouti line – The new line gives landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port in Djibouti. If all goes as planned, it will link up to a planned rail network connecting East African countries such as South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.