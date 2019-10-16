(CNN) Two years after the completion of the first phase of the Standard Gauge Railway project (SGR), Kenya's largest infrastructure project since independence, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday launched its second phase.

Connecting the capital city of Nairobi to the Rift Valley town of Naivasha, on the border with Uganda, the railway line will be open on Thursday for passenger services only.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta make a stopover at Ongata-Rongai SGR Station. The Head of State and the First Lady are on the maiden trip to Suswa aboard Madaraka Express. pic.twitter.com/A0h6GJeR1j — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 16, 2019

According to Kanze Dena, spokeswoman for the President's office, SGR's second phase has four terminals and its trains will operate three times a day.

"As it is being launched today, tomorrow passengers are able to use the trains. There will be a train moving from Ngong station to Rongai, Mai Mahiu and Suswa. And another one coming from the other direction back to Ngong," Dena told CNN.

The railway was built by a Chinese construction company, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and cost $1.5 billion, according to Musembi Mumo, director of Kenya Railway.