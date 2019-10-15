Breaking News

What each candidate must do in tonight's debate -- Meanwhile in America

By Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 7:56 AM ET, Tue October 15, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bernie Sanders speaks to Pete Buttigieg during a break in the third Democratic primary debate on September 12, 2019.
Bernie Sanders speaks to Pete Buttigieg during a break in the third Democratic primary debate on September 12, 2019.

This story was originally published in the October 15 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN)The CNN/New York Times presidential debate tonight in Ohio will be the most pivotal moment yet in the Democratic race. The clash among 12 candidates will highlight growing vulnerabilities among front-runners and offer outsiders one of a dwindling number of chances to break through.

Here's what each major candidate must do:
CNN&#39;s Meanwhile in America
Sign up here for more analysis of US politics for global readers
Joe Biden is seen backstage during a campaign event in New Hampshire.
Joe Biden is seen backstage during a campaign event in New Hampshire.
Joe Biden must make sure his debate is not overshadowed by Trump's unsubstantiated claims about his son's financial dealings. He has fiercely rebutted any suggestion of impropriety, and his Democratic rivals have defended him so far.
    But they may not be above wondering why Hunter Biden risked conflicts of interest by doing business abroad while his father was vice president.
    Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Committee&#39;s summer meeting in San Francisco.
    Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco.
    Read More
    Bernie Sanders is desperate for a strong showing after a heart attack raised questions about his age and health. The 78-year-old senator from Vermont was already in danger of losing the battle for the party's progressive left. He can't afford to slip.
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday.
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday.
    Elizabeth Warren has overtaken Sanders and is now considered a co-front-runner with Biden. That means she's got a target on her back.
    The liberal senator from Massachusetts bills herself as the candidate with a plan for anything, but expect her rivals to attack her glaringly unspecific position on a top issue: health care.
    Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the SEIU Unions for All Summit on October 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the SEIU Unions for All Summit on October 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    Pete Buttigieg's quietly impressive campaign and bumper fundraising could set him up for a possible late surge into the first contest in Iowa. But he must disprove impressions that -- as the 37-year-old mayor of a small Indiana city -- he lacks the experience to be president.
    Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris looks on while touring the Coyote Run Farm on August 11, 2019 in Lacona, Iowa.
    Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris looks on while touring the Coyote Run Farm on August 11, 2019 in Lacona, Iowa.
    Kamala Harris needs something to happen. Soon. A campaign that started with great promise has sputtered, partly due to the California senator's shaky grasp of her own policies. Time is running out for a leap into the top tier.
    A general view of the debate stage ahead of the Democratic presidential debate co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times in Westerville, Ohio, on Monday, October 14.
    A general view of the debate stage ahead of the Democratic presidential debate co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times in Westerville, Ohio, on Monday, October 14.
    Everyone else -- including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Obama administration Cabinet Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas -- simply must give voters a reason to care.
      Some of them are already in danger of falling short of the stricter criteria for the next debate, in November.
      Sign up here for more analysis of US politics for global readers