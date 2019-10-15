Breaking News

Bronze Age warrior's belongings recovered from famous battlefield

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Tue October 15, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bronze goods recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit of a Bronze Age warrior.
Photos: Ancient finds
Bronze goods recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit of a Bronze Age warrior.
Hide Caption
1 of 102
Mold pigs are a newly discovered family, genus and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Mold pigs are a newly discovered family, genus and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago.
Hide Caption
2 of 102
Ferrodraco lentoni was a pterosaur, or &quot;flying lizard,&quot; that lived among dinosaurs 96 million years ago. The fossil was found in Australia.
Photos: Ancient finds
Ferrodraco lentoni was a pterosaur, or "flying lizard," that lived among dinosaurs 96 million years ago. The fossil was found in Australia.
Hide Caption
3 of 102
These Late Bronze Age feeding vessels were likely used for infants drinking animal milk.
Photos: Ancient finds
These Late Bronze Age feeding vessels were likely used for infants drinking animal milk.
Hide Caption
4 of 102
This is the first depiction of what mysterious ancient humans called Denisovans, a sister group to Neanderthals, looked like. This image shows a young female Denisovan, reconstructed based on DNA methylation maps. The art was created by Maayan Harel.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is the first depiction of what mysterious ancient humans called Denisovans, a sister group to Neanderthals, looked like. This image shows a young female Denisovan, reconstructed based on DNA methylation maps. The art was created by Maayan Harel.
Hide Caption
5 of 102
Researchers found a fossil of one of the oldest bird species in New Zealand. While its descendants were giant seafaring birds, this smaller ancestor likely flew over shorter ranges.
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers found a fossil of one of the oldest bird species in New Zealand. While its descendants were giant seafaring birds, this smaller ancestor likely flew over shorter ranges.
Hide Caption
6 of 102
A painting shows the new species of giant salamander called Andrias sligoi, the largest amphibian in the world.
Photos: Ancient finds
A painting shows the new species of giant salamander called Andrias sligoi, the largest amphibian in the world.
Hide Caption
7 of 102
After her discovery in 2013, Victoria&#39;s 66-million-year-old, fossilized skeleton was restored bone by bone. She&#39;s the second most complete T. rex fossil on record.
Photos: Ancient finds
After her discovery in 2013, Victoria's 66-million-year-old, fossilized skeleton was restored bone by bone. She's the second most complete T. rex fossil on record.
Hide Caption
8 of 102
An artist&#39;s illustration shows how different an ancient &quot;short-faced&quot; kangaroo called Simosthenurus occidentalis looked, as opposed to modern kangaroos. Its skull more closely resembles a koala.
Photos: Ancient finds
An artist's illustration shows how different an ancient "short-faced" kangaroo called Simosthenurus occidentalis looked, as opposed to modern kangaroos. Its skull more closely resembles a koala.
Hide Caption
9 of 102