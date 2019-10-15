Bronze Age warrior's belongings recovered from famous battlefield

Bronze goods recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit of a Bronze Age warrior.
Mold pigs are a newly discovered family, genus and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago.
Ferrodraco lentoni was a pterosaur, or "flying lizard," that lived among dinosaurs 96 million years ago. The fossil was found in Australia.
These Late Bronze Age feeding vessels were likely used for infants drinking animal milk.
This is the first depiction of what mysterious ancient humans called Denisovans, a sister group to Neanderthals, looked like. This image shows a young female Denisovan, reconstructed based on DNA methylation maps. The art was created by Maayan Harel.
Researchers found a fossil of one of the oldest bird species in New Zealand. While its descendants were giant seafaring birds, this smaller ancestor likely flew over shorter ranges.
A painting shows the new species of giant salamander called Andrias sligoi, the largest amphibian in the world.
After her discovery in 2013, Victoria's 66-million-year-old, fossilized skeleton was restored bone by bone. She's the second most complete T. rex fossil on record.
An artist's illustration shows how different an ancient "short-faced" kangaroo called Simosthenurus occidentalis looked, as opposed to modern kangaroos. Its skull more closely resembles a koala.