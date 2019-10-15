A Nevada university is investigating a threat targeting African Americans and Bernie Sanders supporters

(CNN) The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is investigating a threatening note targeting the community, African Americans and local supporters of Bernie Sanders, officials said.

The note was found in a bathroom stall last week on campus and referenced October 16 specifically, according to university president Marta Meana and Adam Garcia, the associate vice president and director of university of police.

The two officials did not go into further detail about how the date was used in the note.

There are more university police officers around campus since the threat. University Police Services is working with the FBI and local law enforcement but has found "nothing credible to support the threat," Meana and Garcia said.

"Although the university will remain open Wednesday, we also respect the personal choice of every individual, and we ask faculty, staff, and the administration to be flexible for those who choose not to come to campus on Wednesday," the statement said.

