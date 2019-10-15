(CNN) A man suspected of slashing three people to death -- two in Florida and one in Tennessee -- was arrested in Winter Park, Florida, after barricading himself in a house for six hours, shooting at sheriff's deputies and fighting a K-9 officer that found him hiding under a pool table, authorities said Tuesday.

The standoff and arrest Monday capped a multi-state manhunt for Stanley "Woo Woo" Mossburg, 35, who boasted that he'd killed more people, Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference.

Judd said he based that partly on comments Mossburg allegedly made to the housemate of the man and woman slain in Winter Park.

"Suspect Mossburg told our live victim, 'I want to be a serial killer. I like killing people,'" Judd said. "Mossburg said the two victims in Winter Haven were number seven and eight, but his goal was to kill 11."

Judd said investigators don't have any evidence to support Mossburg's claims. Only three deaths are linked to Mossburg, but investigators are intensely questioning him. Nobody has offered a motive for the violence.

