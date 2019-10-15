A first-grader lost his tooth, literally, so his principal vouched for him to the Tooth Fairy

(CNN) A first-grader in Wisconsin lost his tooth. And, in an upsetting turn, he lost his lost tooth.

Luckily for him, his principal stepped in and saved the day.

Curt Angeli, the principal at Gillett Elementary in Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy to certify that his first-grade student had actually lost his tooth.

The student was playing ga-ga ball when he lost his tooth last week. It's a playground game where players hit a ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if it hits them on or below the waist.

He may have swallowed it, Angeli told CNN on Tuesday. Or it could have gotten lost in the hustle and bustle of recess.

