Three employees at an assisted living facility are accused of encouraging elderly residents to fight one another

(CNN) Three employees at a North Carolina assisted living facility are accused of allowing elderly residents to fight one another, encouraging them to fight, and, in one case, assaulting a resident.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 32; Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20; and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, have been arrested and charged, according to a police report.

A report of elder abuse made to Winston-Salem police in June accused employees of allowing residents to fight one another, the police report said. Police and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services then learned that employees were also encouraging the fighting.

One employee, police say, physically shoved a resident.

According to the police report no injuries were reported or discovered.

